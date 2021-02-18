PowerPool Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.71 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and $21.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00008238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,775,139 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

