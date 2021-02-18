PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of PPD worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

PPD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

