PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,180.39

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,180.39 ($15.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.83). PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.57), with a volume of 9,416 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £572.15 million and a P/E ratio of -164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,358.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,180.39.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

