PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.19 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.