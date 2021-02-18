PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,581 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,278. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

