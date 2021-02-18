PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

