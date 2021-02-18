Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.34. 18,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,275,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,943,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,405 shares of company stock worth $597,618. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

