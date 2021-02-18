Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.04

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.04 and traded as high as $53.19. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 30,393 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

