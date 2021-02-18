Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

PVG stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

