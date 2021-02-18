PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.20

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $7.59. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 161,880 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.
PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
