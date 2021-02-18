PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.20

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $7.59. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 161,880 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 627,271 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,918,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.