Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,666,106 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,518,590 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.88% of American Airlines Group worth $751,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

AAL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 759,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,326,559. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

