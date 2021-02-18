Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,978,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 428,255 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.92% of Amgen worth $3,903,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $232.98. 41,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.00. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

