Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,757,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,139 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 4.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.84% of Eli Lilly and worth $6,206,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.64. 46,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

