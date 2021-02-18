Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.28% of CarMax worth $810,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.