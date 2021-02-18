Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $555,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $9.65 on Thursday, hitting $287.55. 305,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

