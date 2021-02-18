Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.42 Billion Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,170 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.06% of KLA worth $2,424,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLAC traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

