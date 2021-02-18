Primecap Management Co. CA Has $672.57 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596,735 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.27% of Albemarle worth $672,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $14.97 on Thursday, reaching $142.50. 126,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,979. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

