Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,353,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409,870 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 10.54% of BlackBerry worth $393,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of BB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 882,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,051,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

