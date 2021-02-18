Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848,850 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.72% of United Airlines worth $1,230,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 386,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,905,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

