Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,780 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.93% of Raymond James worth $385,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,882 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,530. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.42. 20,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.