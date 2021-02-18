Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 138,741 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.79% of Baidu worth $2,056,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.68.

BIDU stock traded down $18.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.20. 367,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $326.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.