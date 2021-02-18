Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 7,151,405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.80% of Intel worth $1,622,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 755,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

