Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717,339 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 269,300 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.17% of FedEx worth $3,561,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $254.22. 50,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

