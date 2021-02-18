Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.37% of United Parcel Service worth $539,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

UPS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 76,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

