Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.84% of Activision Blizzard worth $606,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,418. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

