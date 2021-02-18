Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 373,650 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,440,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 373,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.63% of Corning worth $447,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,090. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 187.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

