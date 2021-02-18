Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 376,280 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,493,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.13% of L Brands worth $427,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $23,151,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,803,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 63,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.84.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

