Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 759,940 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759,940 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.94% of Caterpillar worth $924,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.65. 84,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $205.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.