Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304,920 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.46% of Alibaba Group worth $2,911,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 59,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA traded down $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $263.76. The company had a trading volume of 365,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.