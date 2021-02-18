Primecoin Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $11,415.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,165,616 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

