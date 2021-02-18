Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRI traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,340. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

