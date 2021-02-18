Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

