Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Feb 18th, 2021


Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Earnings History for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

