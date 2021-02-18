Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

