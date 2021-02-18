Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 216.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

PFG stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

