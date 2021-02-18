Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Position Boosted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Progyny worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,063,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,932,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,873 shares of company stock worth $41,450,891. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.