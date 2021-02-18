Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $689,350.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $689,350.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,730,468,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,775,487 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

