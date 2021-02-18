Prometeus Price Hits $24.47 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $149.75 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $24.47 or 0.00047229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 338.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

