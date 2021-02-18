ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Down 0.9%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.10. 27,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 444.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.37% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

