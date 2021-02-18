ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18. 350 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.