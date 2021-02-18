ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.54

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and traded as high as $52.51. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 8,316 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

