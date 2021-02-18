ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.33

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.33 and traded as high as $52.48. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 845,156 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

