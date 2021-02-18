Prosper (PROS) Market Capitalization Hits $22.24 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can now be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00009519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 111.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.