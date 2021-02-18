Proteonomix (OTCMKTS:PROT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Proteonomix shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,358 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Proteonomix (OTCMKTS:PROT)

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

