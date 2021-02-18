Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $16.10. Provident Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 22,045 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

