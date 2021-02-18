Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.68

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.68 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 274.60 ($3.59). Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 340,242 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £684.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.68.

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

