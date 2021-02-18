ProximaX (XPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $431,537.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 125.3% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $431,537.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

