ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $74,572.06 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $74,572.06 and $23.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00531315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00032926 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.74 or 0.02893382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,162,580 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

