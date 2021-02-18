PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Up 112.1%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) shares shot up 112.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers voice, SMS, and data transfer services through post-paid and prepaid plans.

