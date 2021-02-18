PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTCT stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.