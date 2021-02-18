Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBYI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.